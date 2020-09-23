UrduPoint.com
Indian Parliament Legislates To Eradicate Of Urdu IIOJK Sole Official Language

Wed 23rd September 2020

Indian parliament legislates to eradicate of Urdu IIOJK sole official language

Indian parliament passed a bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020, to eliminate the status of Urdu as sole official language of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Indian parliament passed a bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill 2020, to eliminate the status of urdu as sole official language of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the bill was passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Indian parliament, on Wednesday, while Lok Sabha had already passed the bill.

The Bill gives official language status to Kashmiri, Dogri, Hindi, English, and Urdu in IIOJK.

Experts on Kashmir affairs say the decision to introduce five different official languages in IIOJK is a conspiracy to first end the 131-year-old status of Urdu as the sole official language and later obliterate it completely as it is considered by the Hindu fascists BJP and RSS as the language of Muslims. This is part of the RSS plan to destroy the identity and culture of Kashmiri people.

