Indian parliament protests over Trump’s offer to mediate Kashmir issue

Opposition parties in Indian Parliament raised the slogans of 'Jawab do' (Answer!) seeking explanation about Trump's statement from the ruling party.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) US President Trump in his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the US to mediate in Kashmir issue.

This statement has put Modi government in a difficult situation.

The Indian government has denied Trump's statement completely.

Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar while commenting on Trump’s offer said that there was no official request on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US mediation and the conflict should be settled in a bilateral format.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to mediate on the decades-old Kashmir dispute with Pakistan, and he indicated that he was prepared to do so.

"He (Modi) actually said, 'Would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'Where?' He said, 'Kashmir.' Because this has been going on for many, many years," Trump said at the White House, where he was hosting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator," the US president said, a statement that appears to signal a shift in the US policy that the Kashmir issue must be solved bilaterally.

In response, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on his first trip to Washington, told Trump he would have "the prayers a billion people in the Sub-continent" if he was able to resolve the Kashmir issue. He said he was hoping that the president would be able to "bring the two countries together," saying the United States could play the "most important role."

Trump said that he would love to be a mediator, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play a role.