Indian parliamentary decisions hold no legal standing over the UNSC resolutions, Raja Farooq Haider

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan, has said that August 5 marks a Day of Resistance for the Kashmiri people,emphasizing that their struggle for freedom remains ongoing and unwavering.
In a strong condemnation of India's actions, Raja Farooq Haider said, “India has violated internationally recognized principles in an attempt to forcibly annex Jammu and Kashmir.”
He stressed that no unilateral move by India or resolution passed by its Parliament can override or diminish the importance of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Kashmir.
“Indian parliamentary decisions hold no legal standing over the UNSC resolutions,” he reaffirmed.
Expressing solidarity with the people living across the Line of Control (LoC), he assured them that their sacrifices will not go in vain.
He thanked the people, government, and all political parties of Pakistan for their steadfast and consistent support of the Kashmiri cause.
Raja Farooq Haider also lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for standing firmly with Kashmiris for over 75 years, saying:
“The unwavering commitment of Pakistan’s military is a source of strength for Kashmir.”
He particularly appreciated Field Marshal General Asim Munir, praising him for reiterating his principled and historic stance on the Kashmir issue in clear terms.
“On behalf of the people of Kashmir, I express deep gratitude to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their resolute support,” he added.
Calling for unity, Raja Farooq Haider said, “We must not be divided. We need to unite and strive for a plebiscite in line with UN Security Council resolutions.”
He expressed hope that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other parties would continue to advance their commitment and solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
