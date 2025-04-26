Indian People, Int’l Community Reject Modi’s False Flag Operation In Pahalgam Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) BJP’s hateful politics especially that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been exposed once again as not only the Indian people but also the International community has rejected their anti-Mulsim hate campaign following the false flag operation in the Pahalgam attack.
By fueling Hindu-Muslim riots, the Modi government is actively stripping Muslims of their rights, political pundits said.
They said that Kashmiri Muslims are not only being defamed but also targeted. In Uttarakhand, Indian forces have bulldozed several mosques and houses.
Hundreds of homes belonging to Kashmiri Muslims have been demolished under the false pretext of fighting terrorism, they said.
Meanwhile, the Indian public has rejected Modi’s hateful narrative as during the Pahalgam attack, Indian tourists praised the good behavior of Kashmiri Muslims.
The Indian tourists said that Kashmiris set an example of humanity by helping them during the attack. "Kashmiri Muslims saved our lives and provided us shelter during the attack," Indian tourists remarked.
Political analysts said that Modi will have to be held accountable for using religious hatred as a political tool.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian people, int’l community reject Modi’s false flag operation in Pahalgam attack6 minutes ago
-
Leghari terms India's Indus Water Treaty suspension statement childish, illegal16 minutes ago
-
NAB chairman visits Lahore bureau, reviews major operations16 minutes ago
-
21st Syndicate meeting of DIKhan University of Agriculture held26 minutes ago
-
Meeting at MNSUA discusses on cotton cultivation26 minutes ago
-
KIIR Chief urges UN to address rising violence, discrimination against Kashmiri Muslims following Pa ..26 minutes ago
-
Crackdown in Jamrud nets notorious drug peddler26 minutes ago
-
KP Govt approves Mohmand HPP tunnel for 300MGD drinking water36 minutes ago
-
Turkish Amb. highlights historical ties, celebrates 'National Sovereignty & Children's Day'36 minutes ago
-
Lahore to shine globally as ECO Tourism Capital 2027: CM46 minutes ago
-
KP governor stresses unity against terrorism46 minutes ago
-
Praliamentary Secy Bajwa directs WASA to complete monsoon preparations on emergency basis56 minutes ago