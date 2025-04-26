Open Menu

Indian People, Int’l Community Reject Modi’s False Flag Operation In Pahalgam Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Indian people, int’l community reject Modi’s false flag operation in Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) BJP’s hateful politics especially that of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been exposed once again as not only the Indian people but also the International community has rejected their anti-Mulsim hate campaign following the false flag operation in the Pahalgam attack.

By fueling Hindu-Muslim riots, the Modi government is actively stripping Muslims of their rights, political pundits said.

They said that Kashmiri Muslims are not only being defamed but also targeted. In Uttarakhand, Indian forces have bulldozed several mosques and houses.

Hundreds of homes belonging to Kashmiri Muslims have been demolished under the false pretext of fighting terrorism, they said.

Meanwhile, the Indian public has rejected Modi’s hateful narrative as during the Pahalgam attack, Indian tourists praised the good behavior of Kashmiri Muslims.

The Indian tourists said that Kashmiris set an example of humanity by helping them during the attack. "Kashmiri Muslims saved our lives and provided us shelter during the attack," Indian tourists remarked.

Political analysts said that Modi will have to be held accountable for using religious hatred as a political tool.

