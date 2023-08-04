(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that state persecution by the Indian rulers can not stifle voice for freedom of the Kashmiri people.

In a message on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day here on Friday, he said August 5, 2019 is the darkest day in the history of Kashmir when India abolished special status of Kashmir by usurping human rights through illegal action.

"Persecution and violation of rights of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is condemnable," he said, adding that India could not suppress the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris despite so much persecution.

He said Kashmiri people are constantly making sacrifices for the legitimate right of self- determination and India is continuously violating human rights in illegally Occupied Kashmir, adding that United Nations (UN) and international community should take cognizance of human rights violation in IIOJK.

He said Kashmiris should be given their right of self-determination according to the UN resolutions and international community should take notice of the inhumane atrocities on the oppressed Kashmiris.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman emphasized that peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in the light of UN resolutions is very important for durable peace in the region.