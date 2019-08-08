Indian ploy to change status of Kashmir intensifies clash of progressive & fanatic ideologies : Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Indian ploy to change status of Occupied Kashmir has intensified the clash between two ideologies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said Indian ploy to change status of Occupied Kashmir has intensified the clash between two ideologies.

Talking to media persons at a reception she hosted for Information Ministry beat reporters, she said that on the one hand was ideology of enlightened moderate and progressive ideology while on the other hand was hard-line, terrorist, fanatic and anti-Muslim ideology of Narendra Modi.

She said that it was Pakistan's responsibility to effectively advocate the cause of Kashmir at all international forums without making any compromise on the issue.

She said that in this situation, media had to play crucial role in highlighting Pakistan's narrative which was based on the solution of Kashmir on the basis of UN Resolutions.

Dr Firdous said that the government was fulfilling its responsibilities and all stakeholders including opposition were taken onboard during joint session of the parliament and entire nation was standing united on the issue of Kashmir.

She said that "Kashmir runs in the bold of every Pakistani as we consider it jugular vein of the country.

" She said that Kashmiris have offered unprecedented sacrifices in face of Indian state terrorism in the occupied state.

She said that Kashmiris were being victimized by Indian troops only because they wants get rid from the Indian slavery and they desire accession to Pakistan considering themselves as Pakistani citizens.

She said that Indian step to deprive Kashmir of the special status it had under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, had spurred the freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir.

She said in the present situation, the clash between Indian and Pakistani cultural and social values was imminent and it was media responsibility to come to the forefront to defeat Indian cultural invasion.

She said that New Delhi has realized that it could not defeat Pakistan on the geographical front, so it had launched cultural and digital invasion to pollute the minds of Pakistani youth.

She vowed that the government would take measures to connect them with the ideology of Pakistan and thoughts and philosophy of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

She said as part of the initiatives, Pakistan has suspended all culturalexchanges, joint productions in film, television and theatre level.