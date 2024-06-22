SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Detained Hurriyet Conference Leader and Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Tehreek-e-Fikr o Ateqad (Movement of Thought and Faith), Maulana Sarjan Barkati in his statement on Saturday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was intended to hoodwink the world.

The Hurriyet Leader said that Jammu and Kashmir is an open prison in the world where there are more than one million Indian occupant forces and holding a ceremony under the guard of the occupying forces was an attempt to give the impression to the international community that there is normalcy in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "Yoga is against Islamic teachings and Muslims of Kashmir should stay away from this practice and parents are advised to oppose this cultural and Hindutva religious invasion in schools and colleges.

"

Maulana Sarjan Barkati said that thousands of Hurriyet leadership and youth are imprisoned in jails, while illegal arrests continue day by day, while the campaign to confiscate and destroy people's properties is going on to deny them the right to self-determination.

He said apart from confiscating the properties of Kashmiris, Indian troops are continuously destroying the homes of Kashmiris during violent operations.

Maulana Sarjan said that the Kashmiri people will not compromise on their birthright, right to self-determination and the international community cannot abdicate its responsibilities.

"A peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue is indispensable for sustainable peace in the region," he added.