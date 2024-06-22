Open Menu

Indian PM Modi's Visit Intends To Hoodwink Global Community: Maulana Barkati

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Indian PM Modi's visit intends to hoodwink global community: Maulana Barkati

SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Detained Hurriyet Conference Leader and Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Tehreek-e-Fikr o Ateqad (Movement of Thought and Faith), Maulana Sarjan Barkati in his statement on Saturday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was intended to hoodwink the world.

The Hurriyet Leader said that Jammu and Kashmir is an open prison in the world where there are more than one million Indian occupant forces and holding a ceremony under the guard of the occupying forces was an attempt to give the impression to the international community that there is normalcy in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, "Yoga is against Islamic teachings and Muslims of Kashmir should stay away from this practice and parents are advised to oppose this cultural and Hindutva religious invasion in schools and colleges.

"

Maulana Sarjan Barkati said that thousands of Hurriyet leadership and youth are imprisoned in jails, while illegal arrests continue day by day, while the campaign to confiscate and destroy people's properties is going on to deny them the right to self-determination.

He said apart from confiscating the properties of Kashmiris, Indian troops are continuously destroying the homes of Kashmiris during violent operations.

Maulana Sarjan said that the Kashmiri people will not compromise on their birthright, right to self-determination and the international community cannot abdicate its responsibilities.

"A peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue is indispensable for sustainable peace in the region," he added.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Narendra Modi Visit Jammu Muslim From Million

Recent Stories

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissi ..

PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja

19 minutes ago
 IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget ..

IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25

27 minutes ago
 Interior Minister directs for strict security plan ..

Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners

3 hours ago
 Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates ..

Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..

3 hours ago
 Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function p ..

Sonakshi Sinha,  Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct ..

Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations

4 hours ago
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Troph ..

ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

19 hours ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

19 hours ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan