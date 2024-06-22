Indian PM Modi's Visit Intends To Hoodwink Global Community: Maulana Barkati
Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) Detained Hurriyet Conference Leader and Chairman, Jammu Kashmir Tehreek-e-Fikr o Ateqad (Movement of Thought and Faith), Maulana Sarjan Barkati in his statement on Saturday said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was intended to hoodwink the world.
The Hurriyet Leader said that Jammu and Kashmir is an open prison in the world where there are more than one million Indian occupant forces and holding a ceremony under the guard of the occupying forces was an attempt to give the impression to the international community that there is normalcy in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, "Yoga is against Islamic teachings and Muslims of Kashmir should stay away from this practice and parents are advised to oppose this cultural and Hindutva religious invasion in schools and colleges.
"
Maulana Sarjan Barkati said that thousands of Hurriyet leadership and youth are imprisoned in jails, while illegal arrests continue day by day, while the campaign to confiscate and destroy people's properties is going on to deny them the right to self-determination.
He said apart from confiscating the properties of Kashmiris, Indian troops are continuously destroying the homes of Kashmiris during violent operations.
Maulana Sarjan said that the Kashmiri people will not compromise on their birthright, right to self-determination and the international community cannot abdicate its responsibilities.
"A peaceful solution to the Kashmir issue is indispensable for sustainable peace in the region," he added.
Recent Stories
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja
IMF praises Pakistan's economic measures in budget for FY2024-25
Interior Minister directs for strict security plan for foreigners
Elon Musk publicly criticizes Malinda French Gates for supporting President Bide ..
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's mehndi function photos storm social media
Babar Azam considers legal action over misconduct allegations
ICC approves proposed schedule for Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 June 2024
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL punishes eight consumers for illegal use of metres1 second ago
-
WASA sets up Monsoon Control Cell4 seconds ago
-
Search operations launched to uphold law, order7 seconds ago
-
Rs 150 bln allocated for Kissan Card10 seconds ago
-
Five suspects apprehended involved in double murder case13 seconds ago
-
SP Rawal holds “Khuli Katchery” to address public grievances19 seconds ago
-
CM condemns blast in Kurram10 minutes ago
-
Punjab to set up Enforcement Authority to check hoarding, profiteering: Maryam10 minutes ago
-
PTI demands resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja19 minutes ago
-
RDMC sets up RO plant in Nok Chah village of Chaghi district20 minutes ago
-
5 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents20 minutes ago
-
Balochistan accommodated all sectors, initiates flagship projects in budget 2024-25: Nosherwani40 minutes ago