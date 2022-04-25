UrduPoint.com

Indian PM's Visit To IIOJK Attempt To Project False Normalcy: Shehbaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project false normalcy: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Indian Prime Minister's staged visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and laying foundation stones of hydroelectric projects, in contravention of Indus Waters Treaty, was another desperate attempt to project false 'normalcy' in occupied territory

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected the visit and observed Black Day."

