Indian Police Admit 150 Youth Arrests In IIOJK This Year

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian police have admitted that 150 Kashmiri youth have been arrested so far this year in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, talking to reporters in Badgam revealed that 150 youth have been arrested so far this year in the territory.

The police arrested these youth accusing them as terrorists.

Pertinently, Indian police have arrested hundreds of innocent Kashmiris for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement and labeled them as terrorists.

