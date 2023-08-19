Indian police arrest 10 innocent youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Indian police have arrested at least ten innocent Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian police along with army and paramilitary personnel arrested the youth from in Churunda, Powarian Thajal and Sopore areas of the district.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as members of mujahid organizations to justify their illegal detention.

The arrested youth has been identified as Showkat Ali Awan, Ahmad Din, Muhammad Sadeeq Khatana, Akhter Butt, Muhammad Aslam Khatana, Muneer Ahmed, Mudasir Yousuf, Bilal Ahmad Dar, Manzoor Ahmad and Tanveer Ahmad.