Indian Police Arrest 3 Youngsters In Srinagar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2022 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested three innocent Kashmiri youth by leveling baseless allegations in Srinagar on Sunday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
The youth, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Dobi, Rauf Dar, and Javid Ahmad Khanday, all residents of Pattan Baramulla, were apprehended by joint parties of Police and Army's 2 RR at a Naka in Srinagar's Lawaypora area, said a press release.