Indian police arrest 3 youngsters in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested three innocent Kashmiri youth by leveling baseless allegations in Srinagar on Sunday, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The youth, identified as Mohammad Iqbal Dobi, Rauf Dar, and Javid Ahmad Khanday, all residents of Pattan Baramulla, were apprehended by joint parties of Police and Army's 2 RR at a Naka in Srinagar's Lawaypora area, said a press release.