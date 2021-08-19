Indian police arrest 4 including Zafar Butt in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Indian police in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir arrested four persons including Hurriyat leader, Zafar Akbar Butt, and a woman in a fake case registered against them.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police along with Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) arrested four persons Zafar Akbar Butt, Fatima Shah, Mohammad Abdullah Shah and Advocate Sabzar Ahmad Sheikh in a fake case registered against them, last year.

The Indian police claimed two more persons, who they are searching for, would be arrested soon.