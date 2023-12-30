Indian police arrest 4 Kashmiris including woman in UP ahead of Modi’s visit

Indian police arrested four innocent people from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including a woman, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to adjoining Ayodhya

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Indian police arrested four innocent people from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including a woman, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to adjoining Ayodhya.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali police station Sri Ram Pandey said that the arrested Kashmiris hailed from Poonch district of IIOJK and were arrested from a hotel on Friday night.

“The action was taken as part of a vigil being observed in the wake of PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya today (Saturday),” he said. The SHO said all four were being questioned and their identity cards and other documents are checked.

“They have told us that they work at a madrassa and have come to Barbanki to collect donations. They have also claimed that they visit different parts of the country during winter for this,” the SHO said.