Indian police arrest APHC leader Farooq Tawheedi in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian police arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader and acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, Farooq Ahmad Tawheedi, in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police after arresting Farooq tawheedi, the police shifted him to a police station in Sopore.

Earlier, the police had arrested Farooq Towheedi's son, Junaid Ahmed, an engineer, during a house raid in Sopore.