Indian Police Arrest APHC Leader In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Indian police arrest APHC leader in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Shababul Muslimeen Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani in Sopore town, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani was arrested during a raid in the town yesterday, the Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e- Shababul Muslimeen spokesman said in a statement in Srinagar.

The spokesman, condemning the arrest of Molvi Bashir Ahmed, reiterated to continue the ongoing freedom struggle.

The statement urged India to shun its military might policy on Kashmir and settle it as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

