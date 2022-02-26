Indian police arrest APHC Vice Chairman GA Gulzar in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Indian police have arrested the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Srinagar.

The police arrested Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar after raiding his residence in Srinagar on Friday night, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police have shifted him to Batamaloo Police Station in the city.