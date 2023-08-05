Indian police arrest dozens of political leaders, activists in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Indian police arrested dozens of political leaders and activists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to stop protests, seminars and conferences in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Youm-e-Istehsal was being observed in IIOJK to mark the completion of four years of India's illegal move to repeal the special status of the territory on August 05, 2019.

The people of Azad Kashmir and the Kashmiris living all over the world are also observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir to condemn an unconstitutional step taken by India on this day in 2019.

Indian police arrested several leaders and activists of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and National Conference (NC) to stop protests and seminars and conferences in the territory. Those arrested included PDP youth President Waheed Parra while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest at her residence in Srinagar.

In her tweet Mehbooba Mufti said, "I've been put under house arrest along with other senior PDP leaders today.

This comes after a midnight crackdown where scores of my party men are illegally detained in police stations." She said the Indian government's false claims about normalcy to the Supreme Court stand exposed by their actions driven by paranoia.

She said that on one hand, giant hoardings (by BJP) calling upon Kashmiris to 'celebrate' the illegal abrogation of Article 370 have been put up across Srinagar while on the other, brute force is being used to choke the actual sentiment of the people.

Meanwhile, green flags were hoisted by Justice Party Jammu Kashmir in south Kashmir's Islamabad district and a black day banner was displayed by the Democratic Youth Forum in Srinagar on Black Day.

On the other hand, posters displayed by different pro-freedom organizations were again seen in IIOJK.

The posters said the Kashmiris are demanding reversing of actions of 5th August 2019, settlement of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions, release of all political detainees and end to human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK.