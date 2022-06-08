UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest Dozens Of Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Indian police arrest dozens of youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Indian police have arrested dozens of youth during house raids in different areas of the territory, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian police during raids across occupied Jammu and Kashmir detained several youth for their affiliation with the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination in the occupied territory, received a press release here on Wednesday.

Police have rounded up a number of individuals and initiated legal action against them as they have been found to be involved in the ongoing struggle, the officials claimed.

Police have raided the residences and work places of such people and investigations with regard to the level of their involvement are underway, they said.

Raids have been carried out at several places in Srinagar, Baramulla, Islamabad, Kulgam, Jammu, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua districts, the officials said.

As on today (Wednesday), dozens of suspected have been picked up across the territory, they added.

Pertinently, the BJP-led Hindutva Indian government's Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and heads of Indian Army and notorious intelligence agency RAW in meetings on June 2 and June 3 directed the IIOJK authorities to intensify crackdown particularly in Kashmir Valley and Muslim dominated area of Jammu region against the people affiliated with the freedom movement.

