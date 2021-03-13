UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Eight Youth In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

Indian police arrest eight youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested eight innocent Kashmiri youth from Shopian and Doda districts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, police arrested seven youth during house raids in Dachipora, Meemender and Vehil areas of Shopian district.

The youth were identified as Samiullah Chopan, Hilal Ahmed Wani, Rameez Ahmed Wani, Rauf Ahmed Wani, Zahid Ahmed Wani, Faizan Ahmed Khan and Shahid Ahmed Rathar. The police labeled them as over-ground workers of a militant organization.

The police arrested another youth, Firdous Ahmed, in Bikheryan area of Doda district.

Related Topics

India Police Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Philippines Detects New, Unique COVID-19 Variant - ..

35 minutes ago

Four robbers apprehended for looting flour sale po ..

35 minutes ago

CCRI to modernize its research programme to improv ..

35 minutes ago

NAB approaches LHC for cancellation of Maryam Nawa ..

53 minutes ago

UAE-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Committee hol ..

56 minutes ago

Ghulam Bibi Bharwana congratulates Sanjrani , Afri ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.