Indian police arrest eight youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested eight innocent Kashmiri youth from Shopian and Doda districts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, police arrested seven youth during house raids in Dachipora, Meemender and Vehil areas of Shopian district.

The youth were identified as Samiullah Chopan, Hilal Ahmed Wani, Rameez Ahmed Wani, Rauf Ahmed Wani, Zahid Ahmed Wani, Faizan Ahmed Khan and Shahid Ahmed Rathar. The police labeled them as over-ground workers of a militant organization.

The police arrested another youth, Firdous Ahmed, in Bikheryan area of Doda district.