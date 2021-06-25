UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Four Students From Kargil

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested four students from Kargil district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The four students including Nazir Hussain, Zulfikar Ali, Aiaz Hussain and Muzammil Hussain were arrested by Indian police in connection with a blast that took place on January 29 this year outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

The SSP of Kargil, Inayat Ali told media persons that the Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Special Cell had arrested four youth from Kargil.

"They are all locals. We handed them over to the NIA," Inayat Ali said, KMS reported.

A team of Delhi police went to Kargil to arrest the four students and later obtained the transit remand from a local court to bring them to New Delhi.

"Delhi police have arrested the students after obtaining a transit remand from a local court. The arrest was made under a separate First Information Report (FIR). They were questioned earlier, and their questioning will continue. Their phones were switched off at the same time on the day of the blast," the police added.

