Indian Police Arrest Four Youth Bandipora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Indian police arrest four youth Bandipora

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Indian police have arrested four innocent youth in Bandipora district Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The youth, identified as Irfan Ahmad Butt, Sajad Ahmad Mir, Irfan Ahmad Jan and Irfan Aziz Butt, were arrested from Ashtengoo and Hajin areas of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Police claimed that the arrested youth were over-ground workers of mujahid organizations to justify their arrest.

