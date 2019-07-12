UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Four Youth In IOK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:50 AM

Indian police arrest four youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian police in Indian Occupied Kashmir arrested four youth in Islamabad and Baramulla districts.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested three youth Amir, Qaisar and Irfan during house raids in Islamabad town.

Another youth, Tawheed Ahmed Lone, was arrested by the police from Parraypora Hadipora in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district.

On the other hand, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations in Tangmarg, Hajin and Sopore areas.

