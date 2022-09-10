UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest Four Youth In Sopore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Indian police arrest four youth in Sopore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Indian police have arrested four innocent youth of Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth were arrested from a joint barricade (naka) set up by the Indian police, army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel at Gousiabad Chowk in Chinkipora area of the town, KMS reported.

The arrested youth have been identified as Shakir Akber Gojree, Mohsin Wani, Himayun Shariq and Faizan Ashraf.

The police dubbed them as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization to justify their illegal detention.

Related Topics

India Army Police Sopore Jammu From

Recent Stories

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at ..

US pledges to enhance cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

2 hours ago
 Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid ..

Pakistan under severe dollar liquidity crunch amid massive floods

2 hours ago
 PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

PM, UN Secretary General visit flood hit areas

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntar ..

Some 4Mln Refugees From Ukraine, DPR, LPR Voluntarily Arrived in Russia - Russia ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.