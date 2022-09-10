Indian police arrest four youth in Sopore

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Indian police have arrested four innocent youth of Sopore town of North Kashmir's Baramulla district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth were arrested from a joint barricade (naka) set up by the Indian police, army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police (CRPF) personnel at Gousiabad Chowk in Chinkipora area of the town, KMS reported.

The arrested youth have been identified as Shakir Akber Gojree, Mohsin Wani, Himayun Shariq and Faizan Ashraf.

The police dubbed them as over-ground workers of a mujahid organization to justify their illegal detention.