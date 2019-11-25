UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Arrest Hurriyat Activist In Srinagar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:40 AM

Indian police arrest Hurriyat activist in Srinagar

Indian police arrested a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Indian police arrested a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Chanpora area of the city. The police in a statement in Srinagar claimed that they succeeded in arresting the main organizer of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone Srinagar, adding that he has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, presently staying at Baghi-Mehtab in Srinagar.

He was charged with organizing anti-India protests in Srinagar especially in Anchar area of Soura. "During preliminary investigation, officers learnt about his links with Hurriyat. As per the police records, he has played main role in provoking youth and instigating them to carry out anti-India protests," claimed police spokesman in a statement.

Investigation in the matter is going on," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel continued their cordon and search operations Srinagar, Ganderbal, Tulmula, Beehama, Lar, Kangan, Budgam, Pakharpora, Ichgam, Chadoora, Kralpora, Beerwah, Magam, Khag, Pulwama, Pampora, Kakapora, Awantipora, Letpora, Tral, Koil, Kulgam, DamhalhanjiPora, Koimu, Khudwani, Qazigund, Islamabad, Pahalgam, Ashmuqam, Bijbehara, Srigufwara, Khanabal, Shopian, Wachi, Rajpora, Kaprin, Baramulla, Sopore, Brath, Rafiabad, Pattan, Dangiwacha, Bandipora, Papchen, Hanjin, Sumbal, Ajas, Safapora, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Kralpora and other areas.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Police Sopore Srinagar Media

Recent Stories

Russian Special Forces Medics Arrive in Syria's Ko ..

1 minute ago

4 injured in Khanewal gas cylinder blast

1 minute ago

Trump to Hold Meeting With Bulgarian Prime Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Opposition narrating baseless allegations of forei ..

29 minutes ago

US Senator Blocks Armenian Genocide Resolution at ..

39 minutes ago

Roof collapse kills two in Sindh

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.