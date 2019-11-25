Indian police arrest Hurriyat activist in Srinagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Indian police arrested a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Chanpora area of the city. The police in a statement in Srinagar claimed that they succeeded in arresting the main organizer of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone Srinagar, adding that he has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, presently staying at Baghi-Mehtab in Srinagar.

He was charged with organizing anti-India protests in Srinagar especially in Anchar area of Soura. "During preliminary investigation, officers learnt about his links with Hurriyat. As per the police records, he has played main role in provoking youth and instigating them to carry out anti-India protests," claimed police spokesman in a statement.

Investigation in the matter is going on," he added.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and police personnel continued their cordon and search operations Srinagar, Ganderbal, Tulmula, Beehama, Lar, Kangan, Budgam, Pakharpora, Ichgam, Chadoora, Kralpora, Beerwah, Magam, Khag, Pulwama, Pampora, Kakapora, Awantipora, Letpora, Tral, Koil, Kulgam, DamhalhanjiPora, Koimu, Khudwani, Qazigund, Islamabad, Pahalgam, Ashmuqam, Bijbehara, Srigufwara, Khanabal, Shopian, Wachi, Rajpora, Kaprin, Baramulla, Sopore, Brath, Rafiabad, Pattan, Dangiwacha, Bandipora, Papchen, Hanjin, Sumbal, Ajas, Safapora, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Kralpora and other areas.