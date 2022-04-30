UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest Hurriyat Leader Under PSA In Bandipore

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader and Muslim League Bandipore President, Maulvi Sajad under black law, Public Safety Act in Bandipore district.

The police arrested Maulvi Sajad during house raid in Nadihal area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The authorities imposed black law, Public Safety Act on him and shifted him to sub jail Baramulla.

Over 300 Kashmiris have been arrested by Indian troops during last four months in the territory.

Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir in a statement condemning the arrest of party leader urged United Nations and world human rights bodies to take notice of the worst situation of human rights in the territory and to resolve Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, the authorities have shifted over forty illegally detained political prisoners including APHC leader, Mushtaqul islam and journalist Aasif Sultan lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu under the black law Public Safety Act, to Agra Central Jail India, today.

