Indian police arrest innocent Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested an innocent Kashmiri youth in Pulwama district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police arrested the youth identified as Sahil Farooq Mir from Awantipora area of the district.

The police dubbed Suhail Farooq, a resident of Chakoora area of Pulwama, as an over-ground worker of a mujahid organization.

It is worth mentioning here that Indian police and troops are victimizing the Kashmiri youth for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.