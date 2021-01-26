Indian police arrest Javed Mir in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmad Mir when he was attending a meeting at his office in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Police also conducted raids on the residences of other Hurriyat leaders and activists in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The objective of raids and crackdowns is to ensure smooth conduct of India's Republic Day celebrations in the occupied territory.