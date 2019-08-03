Indian police arrest Journalist in IoK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Indian police have arrested a noted Journalist Qazi Shibli, who is editor of a news website, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The authorities arrested Qazi Shibli without any reason and were not producing him in court, a Journalist told media men.

Qazi Shibli was detained by Indian police and lodged at Sherbagh police station in the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Qazi Shibli is known for his fearless writings on the Kashmir conflict. He promoted freedom of press and was vocal against curbs on media in occupied Kashmir. He has been questioned in the past too in connection with his news stories.

Qazi Shibli is also a brother of Hurriyat leader, Qazi Ahmed Yasir, who is already facing illegal detention under black law, Public Safety Act.