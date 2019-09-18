UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Mushtaq Zargar's Brothers, Nephew

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:58 PM

Indian police arrest Mushtaq Zargar's brothers, nephew

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested three relatives of noted mujahid commander, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, after raiding his residence in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested three relatives of noted mujahid commander, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, after raiding his residence in Srinagar.

Indian police raided the residence of Mushtaq Zargar in Nowhatta area of Srinagar and harassed his family members, Kashmir Media Service Wednesday reported.

The police also took along his brothers, Fayaz Ahmed Zargar and Bilal Ahmed Zargar, as well as 8-year-old nephew, Ibrahim, and shifted them to some undisclosed destination.

It was to mention here that Indian forces' personnel have already subjected Mushtaq Zargar's brother-in-law, Siraj Farooq, to custodial disappearance and his family members have no information about his whereabouts for the last twenty years. Mushtaq Zargar's two relatives Aadil Siraj and Dawood Zargar have been under illegal detention for the past two and a half years.

