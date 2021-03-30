Indian police arrest nine teenagers in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian police arrested nine teenage boys during raids in Baramulla district, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Tuesday.

Police arrested the boys in Sheeri area of the district during late night operations, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Baramulla, Rayees Ahmad told media that the boys were detained by police on suspicion. He said after proper verification the detained boys would be released.

The locals said the boys were in the area on a picnic tour when Indian police detained them which proved that Kashmiris were prisoners in their own land.