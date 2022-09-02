Indian Police Arrest One Youth In South Kashmir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested an innocent Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir's Islamabad district Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The youth identified as Fazial Ahmad Wagay was arrested from a joint naka establish by Indian police and troops at Hutmara-Sandoz crossing in Islamabad, KMS reported.
The police labeled the arrested youth as an associate of mujahideen to justify his illegal detention.