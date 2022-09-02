Indian police arrest one youth in South Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested an innocent Kashmiri youth in south Kashmir's Islamabad district Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The youth identified as Fazial Ahmad Wagay was arrested from a joint naka establish by Indian police and troops at Hutmara-Sandoz crossing in Islamabad, KMS reported.

The police labeled the arrested youth as an associate of mujahideen to justify his illegal detention.