Indian police arrest one youth in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

SRINAGAR, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Indian police on Tuesday arrested a Kashmiri youth in Sanatnagar area of Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a top police officer told media that a case has been registered against the detained youth.

He added that investigation has been ordered in this regard.