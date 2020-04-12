Indian police arrest over 50 people in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested as many as 50 civilians on the charge of defying lockdown orders and attending the funeral prayers of a Kashmiri martyred youth in Sopore, Baramulla district, on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Police had filed FIRs against hundreds of people, who attended the funeral of martyr, Sajad Nawab Dar.

He was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in in Sopore area of Baramulla district on Wednesday.

The relatives of the detainees while talking to media termed the mass arrests as an act of hypocrisy on the party of the occupation authorities. They said on one hand the authorities intentionally allow the Kashmiri people to participate in the funeral prayers in a bid to let them expose to the coronavirus pandemic, and on the other when they do so they are arrested on the charge of violating social-distancing orders.