Indian police arrest over four dozen Hurriyat leaders, activists in Srinagar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian police arrested over four dozen Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masroor Abbas Ansari in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police conducted a raid at a hotel in Srinagar where Hurriyat activists and others were holding an Eid Milan party on Sunday.

Besides Masroor Abbas Ansari, police also arrested Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Syed Rehman Shamas, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Rafiq Pehlu and Mohammad Yasin Butt.

The detainees were taken to Kothibagh Police Station for investigation, the police said.