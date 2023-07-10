Open Menu

Indian Police Arrest Over Four Dozen Hurriyat Leaders, Activists In Srinagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Indian police arrest over four dozen Hurriyat leaders, activists in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian police arrested over four dozen Hurriyat leaders and activists including Masroor Abbas Ansari in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police conducted a raid at a hotel in Srinagar where Hurriyat activists and others were holding an Eid Milan party on Sunday.

Besides Masroor Abbas Ansari, police also arrested Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Syed Rehman Shamas, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Rafiq Pehlu and Mohammad Yasin Butt.

The detainees were taken to Kothibagh Police Station for investigation, the police said.

Related Topics

India Police Police Station Hotel Srinagar Milan Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

10 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

12 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

12 hours ago
TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

13 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

16 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

17 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

17 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

17 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan