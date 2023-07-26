Open Menu

Indian Police Arrest Several Gujjar-Bakerwals During Demo In Srinagar

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Indian police arrest several Gujjar-Bakerwals during demo in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Indian police arrested several members of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community during a protest demonstration in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

A large number of Gujjar-Bakerwals gathered at Press Enclave in Srinagar to protest against the inclusion of upper-caste Paharis in the scheduled Tribe list in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The protesters, including students, senior citizens, and youth, carried placards reading "No to the GD Sharma Commission" and "Justice to Gujjar and Bakerwals." They expressed their objection to the inclusion of upper-caste Paharis in the Scheduled Tribe list.

They said that the Paharis failed to meet the five criteria set by the Lokur Committee (1965) for identifying Scheduled Tribes, which include primitive traits, distinct culture, geographical isolation, shyness of contact with the community at large, and backwardness.

"Granting ST status to the upper caste Paharis is an injustice," they said.

On the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party and other groups, a bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Scheduled Tribe Reservation Act 1989 had been listed in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Indian Parliament.

"Various groups of Paharis, along with some members of the ST Morcha of the BJP, are in Delhi advocating for the passage of the bill in the Lok Sabha," said a protester.

The Gujjar Bakerwals highlighted their struggle against marginalization and oppression, with some members still residing in and around jungles and facing a literacy rate below 30%.

A protestor said in the Pir Panjal region of IIOJK, the political motives of the BJP are being closely scrutinized.

"The Gujjar Bakerwals are determined not to let political interests supersede justice and fairness, especially for a heterogeneous group like the Upper Caste Paharis," he added.

