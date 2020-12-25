Indian police arrest several youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian police have conducted raids in different areas and arrested several youth in Kulgam, Bandipore and Jammu areas here on Friday.

The arrested including Amir Ashraf during house raids in different areas of Pulwama district as well, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police arrested a youth Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Kulgam district, from Narwal area of Jammu.

Indian police also arrested Advocate Hilal Akbar Lone, son of senior National Conference leader and member of Indian Parliament Mohammad Akbar Lone, in Sumbal area of Bandipore when he was on way to Naidkhai. Advocate Hilal Lone was detained for months after New Delhi abrogated special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on August 5, 2019.