Indian police arrest six youth in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian police during house raids and crackdown operations arrested six youth in Budgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detained youth have been identified as Mudassir Fayaz, Shabbir Ganaie, Sagheer Ahmad, Ishaq Butt and Arshad Thoker.

Police claimed that the youth were involved in supply of weapons; the charge was forcefully refuted by the family members of the detainees.

A case has been registered against them at Chadoora police station, the police said.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their cordon and search operations in Srinagar, Kupwera, Baramula, Bandipore, Budgam, Gaderbal, Islamabad, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban and several other areas of the territory.