Indian police arrest six youth in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2022 ) :Indian police arrested six youth in Pulwama district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the police arrested the youth during house raids in Kakpora, Pampore and other areas of the district.

Meanwhile, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel continued their cordon and search operations and harassment in different areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Islamabad, Shopian and Kulgam districts.