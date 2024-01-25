Indian Police Arrest Three Innocent Kashmiri Youth In Baramulla
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 11:41 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Indian police on Thursday arrested three innocent Kashmiri young persons in Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Services (KMS), the police have arrested the youth from Boniyar in Uri area of the district.
The police labelled the youth as mujahid to justify their illegal arrest.
It seems that the Indian regime, and agencies are trying to break Kashmiris’ commitment to the Kashmir cause by using such cheap tactics, the KMS said and adding that such tactics could not break the Kashmiri’s resolve for freedom.
