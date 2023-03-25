UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Arrest Two Innocent Kashmiri Youth In Bandipora

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Indian police arrested two innocent Kashmiri youth in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday

The police arrested the youth identified as Abrar Ahmad Wani and Danish Pervaiz in Sumlar area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police dubbed the arrested youth as members of a mujahid organization to justify their illegal detention.

