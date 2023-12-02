Open Menu

Indian Police Arrest Two Innocent Youth In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Indian police arrest two innocent youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Indian police have arrested two innocent Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Manzoor Ahmad Naikoo and Aadil Hussain Butt were arrested by the personnel of Indian police, army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force from a check-post in Kokernag area of the district.

The police dubbed the youth as members of a mujahid organization to justify their illegal detention.

On the other hand, the Indian police charged six persons of spreading false information and investigative content on social media platforms.

Though the police did not give any details, experts said that these persons were charged for their posts following a derogatory video about the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) posted by a Hindu student from India studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Army Police Technology Social Media Student Jammu Srinagar Media From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

19 minutes ago
 vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

1 hour ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

3 hours ago
Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

3 hours ago
 Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

18 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan