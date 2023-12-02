Indian police arrest two innocent youth in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Indian police have arrested two innocent Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Manzoor Ahmad Naikoo and Aadil Hussain Butt were arrested by the personnel of Indian police, army and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force from a check-post in Kokernag area of the district.

The police dubbed the youth as members of a mujahid organization to justify their illegal detention.

On the other hand, the Indian police charged six persons of spreading false information and investigative content on social media platforms.

Though the police did not give any details, experts said that these persons were charged for their posts following a derogatory video about the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) posted by a Hindu student from India studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar.