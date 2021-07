(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian police claimed to have arrested a youth in Hajin town of Bandipora district in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The police arrested a youth identified as Muzammil Sheikh during checking at a check post in Gundjahangeer area of the town, Kashmir Media Service reported.