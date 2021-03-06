UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Arrest Youth In IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Indian police have arrested an innocent Kashmiri youth in Reasi district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the youth identified as Reyaz Ahmed, was arrested by the police in Mahore area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman also said the police seized five vehicles belonging to pro-freedom people in the territory.

He said in 2021 so far, the police headquarters has accorded sanction for seizure of fifteen vehicles which include ten four wheelers and five two wheelers.

He said the permission for seizure had been granted under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

