Indian Police Arrested 13 In Srinagar For Raising Anti-India Slogans

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Indian police arrested 13 in Srinagar for raising anti-India slogans

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested at least 13 persons in Srinagar for raising anti-India and pro-freedom slogans at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, yesterday.

The police arrested these persons during house raids in different areas of Srinagar. Those arrested include Basharat Nabi Butt and Umar Manzoor Sheikh, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The police said that many more suspected persons are being examined and will be formally arrested soon. The police also said that dossiers of all these accused are being prepared for booking them under draconian law.

After the culmination of the prayers in Jamia Masjid on the first Juma of the holy month of Ramzan, yesterday, hundreds of people raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. A large gathering of over twenty thousand persons was present in the Masjid, the largest in recent history.

