Indian police arrests youth in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested a youth in Srinagar on Saturday.

The police said raids were conducted in different areas of Srinagar and a person namely Basharat Nabi Butt was arrested from Hawal.

The police accused Basharat Nabi Butt of instigating the people to raise pro-freedom and anti-India slogans at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

The police said many more youth have been called for questioning and will be formally arrested soon.

It is to mention here that Jamia Masjid Srinagar reverberate with pro-freedom and anti-India slogans after the prayers on the first Friday of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, yesterday.