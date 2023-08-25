Open Menu

Indian Police Attach Youth's Property In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Indian police attach youth's property in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The Indian police have attached the property of a youth in the Bandipora district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The police authority attached measured four marla land of Mehboob-ul-Inam Shah in the Nadihal area of the district for supporting the demand for the right to self-determination of Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

