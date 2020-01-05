Indian police booked 10 youth, arrested two of them in fake cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Indian police on Sunday booked 10 youth under black law of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and arrested two of them during raids on their houses at Dachan police station in Kishtwar district, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

The detained youth have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Mengnoo and Wali Mohammad Sheikh, both residents of Kishtwar district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Eight other youth, who have been booked in the FIR, were identified as Mohammad Hussain, Saddam Hussain Wani, Ghulam Nabi Chopan, Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh, Yasir Hussain Dar, Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh and Zahoor Ahmad Butt.

The police are carrying out raids in the district to arrest the youth.

On October 23 last year, the police in Kishtwar announced a bounty of Rs 3 million on the head of Saroori and two of his associates — Riyaz Ahmad alias "Hazari" and Mudassir Hussain.

The reward was announced through posters pasted at different places in the hilly district.