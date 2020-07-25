Indian police booked Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah chief: IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Indian police, on Saturday, booked Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, the President of Anjuman-e-Islamia, Bhaderwah in Doda district under sedition charges, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a case was registered against Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh at the Bhaderwah Police Station for disobeying the orders of the district magistrate by organising Friday prayers, a police official said.

He alleged that Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh made a "provocative and seditious" statement while addressing Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid, Bhaderwah.

The officer said the case was being investigated by the senior officers of Bhaderwah police.