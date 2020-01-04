UrduPoint.com
Indian Police Brutality Reaches New Lows As Pogrom Of Indian Muslims Continues: PM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:46 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said brutality of the Indian police reached new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continued as part of fascist Modi government's ethnic cleansing agenda.

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said brutality of the Indian police reached new lows as its pogrom of Muslims in India continued as part of fascist Modi government's ethnic cleansing agenda.

The prime minister said this in his comment while retweeting a news story of an Indian television channel reporting that the Indian police had even enlisted the dead and bed ridden people among those who could hamper peace as protests continued against the new citizenship law.

According to News 18, among those enlisted by the UP police also included a man who had died six years ago besides a 93-year-old social worker who was bed-ridden.

On Friday too, the prime minister had shared some pictures of bleeding Muslims after being tortured by the Indian police.

He had also shared an article of Indian daily The Hindu titled, "A dangerous new low in state-sponsored hate", written by Harsh Mander in which the writer has highlighted that in Uttar Pradesh (UP), police bias and the scale of violence against the minorities are plumbing new depths.

Uttar Pradesh is the throes of what is fast becoming a gravely culpable crime against humanity.

