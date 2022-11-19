UrduPoint.com

Indian Police Launch House Raids At Multiple Locations In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Indian police launch house raids at multiple locations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Indian police have launched house raids at multiple locations in the occupied Kashmir Valley.

The Indian police accompanied by the personnel of paramilitary forces are carrying out searches on at least 10 locations in Srinagar, Islamabad (Anantnag) and Kulgam districts, said a press release.

In Srinagar, the searches are being carried out in Rangreth, Nowshera, Hawal, HMT, Khaniyar and Rainawari areas. The police teams are searching the residences of journalists such as Waseem Raja, Hakim Rashid Maqbool and Mukhtar Ahmad Baba, as well as Advocate Abu Aadil Pandith and civilians, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh, Nazir Ahmad Shah and Sajad Ahmad Kralyari.

The searches are also being carried out by the Indian police at the residences of journalist, Khalid Gul, and freedom activist Basit Dar in Kulgam district.

